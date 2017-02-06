Coach is never one to shy away from a fashion trend. The house will now make the switch to a dual-gender fashion show, WWD has learned.

Coach will move its men’s show from London to New York, and present it in tandem with its women’s collection — following a two-show-a-year model going forward.

Previously, the house staged four shows a year – two each for men and women.

The leather goods house made its first move toward dual-gender shows in December, with its 75th anniversary show. There, Coach presented its fall 2017 collection for men and pre-fall 2017 collection for women.

On Feb. 14, the show will feature fall 2017 women’s ready-to-wear as well as previously “unseen” men’s looks from the same season. Reasons for why these looks were not presented in the original fall 2017 men’s lineup could not be learned.

A Coach spokesperson did note that the forthcoming show will feature a “greater proportion” of women’s looks.

Coach last held a men’s show in London last June, when it unveiled its spring 2017 collection in the English capitol.

Going forward, pre-fall and resort collections will be shown with look books and editor appointments.

Chief executive officer Victor Luis and creative director Stuart Vevers were unavailable for comment.