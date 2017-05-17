SEARCH CONTINUES: The U.S. Coast Guard’s search for a private plane that was carrying The Skylight Group’s founder Jennifer Blumin was expected to continue through Tuesday night.

The search team included representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Customs and Border Control. Initially, they were canvassing a search area that encompassed 110 square miles, but that was reduced after a debris field was found 15 miles east of Eleuthera in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon.

Blumin was traveling in a twin-engine Mitsubishi plane with her three- and four-year-old sons, and Nathan Ulrich of Lee, N.H. They were en route to Titusville, Fla., from Borinquen, Puerto Rico. Miami’s air traffic control contacted the U.S. Coast Guard at 2:10 p.m. after the plane lost radar and radio contact about 37 miles east of Eleuthera. A Coast Guard helicopter was on the scene Tuesday night and the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber was en route, a Coast Guard spokesman said Tuesday night.

As of early Tuesday evening, it was not known who was piloting the plane although Ulrich was listed as the pilot, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

A graduate of Cornell University, Blumin started the Skylight Group in 2004. Building on the concept of re-envisioning historical spaces and converting them for high-end event use, Skylight Group now consists of a portfolio of commercial real estate options in New York City and San Francisco.

Blumin has helped woo designers and fashion brands to such locations as Skylight Clarkson Sq, Clarkson North, Modern, Skylight on Spring, 195 Broadway, Iron Works, 300 Vesey, One Hanson in Brooklyn and Moynihan Station, which at one time processed 90 percent of the mail in the U.S. The latter, the McKim, Mead & White-designed James A. Farley Post Office building, was popular for its vast seating, hosting a range of New York Fashion Week shows and presentations over the years. Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, Kanye West, Ralph Lauren, Rag & Bone and Edun were among the many who staged events at Skylight venues.

In fall 2015, IMG shifted New York Fashion Week to two spaces: Skylight at Moynihan Station at 360 West 33rd Street and Skylight Clarkson Sq at 550 Washington Street. The shows had been held at Lincoln Center for five years. At that time, IMG declined to disclose the length of the contract for the new sites, but said it was a multiyear deal.

In San Francisco, Skylight has Gatekeeper’s Residence, Spa Space, Power House, Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco Mint and Pier 38. The company pitched itself as curating impactful physical activations with premium brands and content creators to generate exposure and traffic that accelerates development, fund-raising and leasing goals.