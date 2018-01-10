MUSEUM PIECES: In an unusual partnership, the lingerie brand Coco de Mer has teamed with London’s Victoria & Albert Museum on a collection that will launch in September.

The 32-piece range, including bras, panties, bodysuits, nightwear and accessories, will be available for purchase in September at the V&A shop with prices ranging from 65 pounds for a lingerie bag to 595 pounds for a kimono.

“The V&A and Coco de Mer share a passion for high-quality and exquisite design so we were delighted when they approached us about a line of luxury lingerie,” said Lauren Sizeland, head of business development and licensing at the V&A. “From the final details and finishes of each item to the product names, we have collaborated with Coco de Mer to make sure that the collection blends the V&A brand handwriting with Coco de Mer’s aesthetics.”

Inspiration for the four collections came from a series of artifacts from the museum’s collections, with the label producing exclusive embroideries and prints. An 18th-century glass bottle inspired the design for the Golden Heron pieces of lingerie, while the designs of the Botanical Beauty pieces came from the details of cushion covers in the V&A’s textile collections. The leaf motif on the Midnight Vine range stemmed from the V&A’s collection of Korean lacquerware while the red hues of the Signature range were drawn from a textile designed by William Morris in 1882.

“I love the Victoria & Albert Museum, and felt that as two British heritage brands with a love of beauty we were very well-matched,” said Coco de Mer chief executive officer Lucy Litwack. “We met and felt that we could develop a lingerie collection that would embody the key elements of both of our brands — luxury, opulence and glamour.”

The company, which recently partnered with Pamela Anderson on a co-branded lingerie range, has launched its spring 2018 lineup, which takes cue from Studio 54. It is planning to team with Sotheby’s again on the Erotic: Passion and Desire Sale, where it sells a special collection of lingerie. The label plans to showcase its fall 2018 collection and its collaboration with the V&A from Feb. 26 to 28 at Curve New York.