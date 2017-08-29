Cocona is giving new meaning to the idea of a pop-up shop.

The manufacturer of the 37.5 Technology, a patented material designed to manage and maintain optimal core temperature, came up with a novel way to promote its product. The company installed a shop on a sheer rock face 300 feet high in the air on the Bastille Wall in Eldorado Canyon near its headquarters in Boulder, Colo., and invited climbers to stop by for some freebies on their way to the top.

The brand handed out apparel from Adidas, Rab and Point6, all of which use 37.5 technology to help climbers maintain their ideal body temperature of 37.5 degrees Centigrade, to climbers who made the trek.

“For more than a decade, we’ve gone to the ends of the earth to create performance-enhancing materials for athletes,” said Jeff Bowman, chief executive officer of Cocona Inc., “but now we’ve gone to the ends of the earth to get it to them.”

Dave Bywater, 11-year climbing ranger in Grand Teton National Park and a Cocona employee, manned the shop from sunrise to sunset. The shop was open for two days in August, but the company will use the photos and videos it shot during the shop’s installation beginning today on its social media channels.

The promotion is also intended to raise awareness for Cocona’s mission to provide access to public lands for climbing. The company donated $5,000 to the Access Fund, the American Alpine Club and the Action Committee for Eldorado to replace aging anchors.

The company said it will open other shops in remote locations in the future.

Brands as varied as Carhartt, Tommy Bahama and Kenneth Cole employ the company’s technology in their products.