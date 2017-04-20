TWO’S COMPANY: Coed show formats are gaining traction in London. The upcoming edition of London Fashion Week Men’s, which runs from June 9 to 12, has a host of designers showing men’s and women’s together for the first time.

Among the names set to show coed collections are Edward Crutchley, Bobby Abley, Nigel Cabourn, John Smedley, Blood Brother, Maharishi, Christopher Raeburn, Belstaff, Berthold, Private White V.C., John Lawrence Sullivan and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro.

Meanwhile, Dunhill, Bobby Abley, John Smedley and Maharishi will offer see-now-buy-now collections.

The British Fashion Council released the provisional schedule for June’s London Fashion Week Men’s on Thursday.