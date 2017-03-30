MATCH POINT: Advantage Colette, which has first dibs on a hook-up between Lacoste and Yazbukey that will roll out in April in Lacoste stores internationally, just in time for the French Open at Roland-Garros.

Housing men’s, women’s and children’s collections, the playful capsule unveiled at Colette on Thursday features twists on house classics like polos, T-shirts and shorts. Accessories including beach bags, 12.12 watches and visors are also on offer. Boatneck T-shirts with irregular check prints, two-tone striped taffeta swim shorts and piqué coated canvas totes comprise just a few of the highlights.

“It brought back memories of my childhood watching all these tennis players, and I had so much fun doing the shoot as I pretended I was playing tennis,” said Yaz Bukey, who dabbled in the sport as a kid. Her tennis heroes included Martina Navrátilová, “and of course everyone was crazy about Andre Agassi until we knew his hair was fake. Now I love [Novak] Djokovic.”

The irreverent designer, who collaborated on the accessories for the “Lacoste x Lesage” high fashion collection in 2015, said Lacoste creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista gave her carte blanche for the line.

The linking thread is the line’s tennis ball-shaped emoticons, with as the main storyline a “game of seduction” between three tennis balls with cartoon-like expressions and a loved up crocodile. One is scared of the crocodile, explained Bukey, the second one is not really interested, and the third, with a sensual red mouth, a Yazbukey signature, “just wants to kiss him.”

Prices range from a tennis-ball inspired money purse for 50 euros, or around $55, to 135 euros, or $145, for a bag.

