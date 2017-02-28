FUN AND GAMES: Colette is out to have some fun for its 20th anniversary. The landmark Paris retailer will celebrate with an immersive installation at Les Arts Décoratifs and a series of 20 exclusive collaborative products, most of them extremely limited editions.

Colette has teamed with Brooklyn-based design firm Snarkitecture to bring its The Beach installation, which features an enclosure filled with 300,000 recyclable plastic balls, to the Paris museum, just around the corner from the Rue Saint-Honoré store, from March 21 to 25.

Product collaborations, meanwhile, play on Colette’s blue dot logo. They include beauty products like a color-changing blue lip and cheek balm by Edward Bess; sneakers by Nike, Converse x Club75, or Joshua Sander & Smiley; and shoes by Dr. Martens. Also in the lineup are a polka dot top by Maud Heline, a CD compiled by Pedro Winter, as well as toys, jewelry, accessories and gadgets.