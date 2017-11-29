Los Angeles-based fine-jewelry brand Colette this week will debut #ColetteWoman, a digital and Instagram campaign featuring two-time Victoria’s Secret runway model Georgia Fowler wearing the brand’s holiday and signature pieces.

Fowler, who has 408,000 followers on the social media platform, will be the brand’s first official face, representing the ideal Colette woman.

“I first discovered Georgia on Instagram,” designer Colette Steckel said, “where I followed her travels around the world and was instantly drawn to her ‘joie de vivre,’ warmth and cool sense of style. A serendipitous run-in in Paris last season sealed the deal for both of us; it was meant to be.”

Steckel described the #ColetteWoman as “a woman of the world, shaped by her diverse experiences. She’s fearless, independent and finds beauty in all of her encounters.” It was important to Steckel to find a woman who would resonate with her creative influences, many of which stem from her French-Mexican heritage and extensive travels. To celebrate the launch, she’s inviting friends, fans and collectors to share how they identify with Georgia and the #ColetteWoman, using the hashtag.

Photographed by Felisha Tolentino with makeup by Spencer Barnes and hair by Amber Rose, the campaign also signifies an overhaul of Colette’s digital strategy. The brand has seen increased demand on social media with many sales coming through Instagram. To better reflect its rising social media profile, the website colettejewelry.com has undergone a redesign with more merchandise, campaign imagery, clean white backgrounds and new product.

Steckel added that another reason for launching a campaign now, with such a recognized face, is to better support her retail partners such as Moda Operandi with beautiful marketing images. Overseas, she also sees a celebrity face as an important tool to obtain new business.

The brand is sold in 15 doors and in its own boutique on Melrose Place.