Just in time for the start of fishing season, Columbia Sportswear is partnering with breakout country music star Luke Combs on an integrated partnership deal that celebrates the singer’s love of the sport.

Combs has worn Columbia PFG since he first started playing music years ago, and it’s become his trademark and on Wednesday, the two released a video called “This One’s for My Crew,” that follows Combs and his friends on a fishing trip to Los Barriles, Mexico. In the video, the singer and his friends were able to test out Columbia PFG’s latest collection while fishing on a boat and singing on the beach.

The Asheville, N.C.-native initially began wearing a black Columbia PFG shirt that features venting and wicking properties during his high-energy shows at jam-packed clubs where the air conditioning was often questionable and the rooms booked to capacity. As his career soared, the shirt became a signature of his live performances.

“I have always loved my PFG shirts, all the way back to high school,” Combs said. “When I started to play the club runs early on, the rooms were so hot, and I wanted to be as comfortable as possible for the 90 minutes we were playing. The only shirt I owned that could do that was the PFG, so it quickly became my go-to every time I perform. Teaming up with the Columbia family is exciting for me because of our shared love of music and the outdoors. From deep sea fishing to packed out arenas, PFG has always been with me on and off the stage.”

Ethan Pochman, Columbia’s vice president of global marketing, said: “Luke Combs is one of the brightest stars in country music today, and we are absolutely thrilled to kick off this new partnership. We are huge fans and have enjoyed watching Luke’s passion for performing — and wearing high-performance Columbia PFG gear — throughout his meteoric rise. And once we started talking and learned about his love of fishing and the outdoors, we knew that he would be a fantastic addition to the Columbia family.”

In addition to being named iHeartRadio’s New Country Artist of the Year, Combs on June 1 will release a 17-track deluxe version of his Gold-certified debut album “This One’s For You Too.” He was also nominated for Billboard’s Top Country Artist and Top Country Album, and his third single, “One Number Away,” is in the top 10 on country radio. Combs just completed a 55-city tour across Canada and will start touring with Jason Aldean on the High Noon Neon Tour on May 10 in Kansas City, Mo.