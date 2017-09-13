NEW YORK — Russell Westbrook is a tease.

The NBA star and style setter has dropped a couple of hints about his plans to launch his own apparel collection. But he’s keeping the details under wraps for now.

“For sure, I’m working on something,” he acknowledged prior to a book signing at Barneys New York’s downtown store Tuesday night. “It’s coming soon — within a year.”

Sources say he’ll be creating — and bankrolling — the collection on his own, but Westbrook would say only: “I consider myself a design person. I have a vision. I will definitely do some designing.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBA MVP has become well known for his off-the-court style, working with brands as varied as True Religion, Nike’s Jordan brand and Tim Coppens with whom he collaborated on a capsule collection for Barneys last year.

He was at the store promoting his new book, “Style Drivers,” during a conversation with Barneys’ chief executive officer Daniella Vitale.

Westbrook said the book was his way of “starting something special in the fashion space.” It features images and text with fellow athletes, designers and other creative people who have influenced his style.

But it’s his mother who is still the most important influence on him in terms of fashion. “She’s always swagged out,” he said. “I try to keep up with her.”

Also at the event was Westbrook’s wife, Nina Earl, and their son Noah, who was born in May.

Asked which designers he’s partial to today, Westbrook was coy, saying: “I wear everything, not one particular designer.” Ditto for Earl. “He thinks I like expensive clothes, but I don’t,” she said. “I just like nice things.”

Her husband smiled: “She’s very low maintenance.”