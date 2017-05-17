THINK PINK: In order to help mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic pink ribbon created to boost breast cancer awareness, the Paris mint has produced commemorative 2-euro coins, which recently became available to the public.

Its design features the iconic ribbon draped across a woman’s breast. However, one coin is monochrome and priced at 10 euros, or $11.10 at current exchange, while the other has a pink-colored ribbon and sells for 20 euros, or $22.20.

With the purchase of every coin, the Paris mint will donate 2 euros, or $2.22, to the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s campaign, called “Le Cancer du Seins-Parlons-en!” (or “Breast Cancer, Let’s Talk About It!”).

The late Evelyn Lauder, along with the Estée Lauder Cos., helped found “Le Cancer du Seins-Parlons-en!” in France in 1992. The program advocates a heightened awareness of breast cancer through the celebration of “Octobre Rose” (or “Pink October”) in France. It also raises funds during the rest of the year for the cause.

Many of the Estée Lauder Cos.’s brands, including Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder, annually released limited-edition products whose proceeds contribute to funding the fight against breast cancer, as well.