WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE: ComplexCon will flex its muscle for the second iteration of the fashion, music and art festival with a committee roster revealed Thursday.

The event, which debuted last year, is the brainchild of a partnership between Complex Networks, founded by Marc Ecko, and Reed Exhibitions’ ReedPOP, which produces Comic Con in New York and the Agenda trade show.

The event’s organizer said this year’s committee will include Ecko, Pharrell Williams, Takashi Murakami, Colette cofounder Sarah Andelman and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

ComplexCon made a splash last year by combining the worlds of fashion, food, music and art together for a two-day event that included live performances, retail pop-up shops and panels.

Williams, who also serves as Complex Con’s cultural director, said the event “erases the lines between all these passions and shows us that everything influences each other.”

Last year’s event drew more than 35,000 people along with 200 exhibitors, 34 performances and 75 speakers.

“The spirit of Colette, the continual mix and match of modernity, creativity and originality that brings people together, aligns with ComplexCon,” Andelman said in a statement. The extent to which Colette will have a presence at the event is still in the midst of being finalized, along with all other brands and artists.

The event’s organizers said this year’s ComplexCon, set for Nov. 4 and 5, is expected to boost the number of performances, exhibitors and other offerings.

The Agenda trade show, dedicated to the action sports and streetwear industries and under the same parent organization, will try its hand at adding its own public-facing offering tacked on at the end of the two-day gathering for the industry at its flagship trade show in Long Beach, Calif., in July. The third day will be open to the public and promises more than 500 pop-ups, art installations, panels, food vendors and other activities. Agenda festival organizers the day to draw about 10,000 people.