First the match, then a brand.

Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor is taking his bold personality to the fashion ring, launching a new brand in partnership with custom clothier David August. Named “August McGregor,” the men’s wear label will offer modern suits designed to appeal to the Millennials who want to follow the fighter’s confident sartorial style.

Retailing from January 2018, the brand marks McGregor’s first apparel venture and the ready-to-wear debut for his go-to label, which supplies luxury, made-to-measure wardrobes to sports personalities and celebrities such as Kobe Bryant, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone, among others.

“I really want to extend my brand beyond the sport that I love and share an important personal part of myself with the fans,” said McGregor.

The champion is known for his flamboyant image, sporting a range of statement, three-piece suit outfits designed by David Heil, founder and creative director of David August.

“We casually chatted about doing a line together but we finally got serious over the past several months,” revealed McGregor. “I credit David [Heil] with creating the look that has become a signature of mine and there’s no other person I know who understands how fashion can change a person — physically, mentally and emotionally.”

“I want someone who buys the complete look to feel as powerful and confident as Conor [McGregor] does whenever he’s wearing one of our suits,” echoed Heil.

The designer explained how he aims to reach a wider audience through this collaboration, as his company’s custom clothing “is expensive, so I haven’t had a chance to offer something to a younger guy.”

August McGregor’s debut collection will be made up of a minimum of 10 looks for spring 2018. Prices for suits will range from $500 to $1,200, while the complete looks with shirts and accessories will retail starting from $650. The collection will be available in select department stores and online at augustmcgregor.com.

Until then, McGregor will continue to impress with his sartorial style, sporting David August attires. In particular, the fighter will wear a look by the label on Saturday for his arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the much-anticipated boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Although the company said the designated look has not been finalized, McGregor’s three final options are all three-piece suits crafted in Super 130’s wool.

As reported, his opponent Mayweather will wear a custom boxing robe and trunks designed by Philipp Plein.

During the press events leading up to the match, McGregor wore several outfits by the American clothier. The most daring was a customized three-piece suit he sported last month at the first stop of the match’s press tour. The suit look featured a pinstripe effect whose stripes were created by lining up a string of explicit words.

The suit was re-created and offered as a limited-edition custom order on David August’s e-commerce site retailing at $6,500.