MILAN — The 14th edition of biannual Italian fund-raiser Convivio closed in Milan on Sunday, raising around 2 million euros.

Proceedings from the five-day event, which drew more than 33,000 visitors, will be donated to Anlaids Lombardy to support a diversified range of projects spotlighting research, care, prevention and information on HIV/AIDS.

“Convivio is not only a charity event but a chance to put AIDS under the spotlight, so that we keep talking about it and raise awareness on prevention among the younger audience and less-informed adults,” said Gabriella Gavazzeni Moroni, president of Anlaids Lombardy.

Money was collected through the market area selling half-priced high-end goods donated by around 200 fashion companies, including Alexander McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Brooks Brothers, Prada, Versace, Moschino and Saint Laurent, among others.

After the market was closed to the public on Sunday, the fund-raiser moved online with a series of digital auctions in partnership with New York-based Charitybuzz and Los Angeles’ Omaze, to sell fashion- and luxury travel-themed experiences. Additionally the eBay for Charity platform will keep selling Convivio’s T-shirts worn and signed by the event’s testimonials until June 16.