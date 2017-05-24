DREAM TEAM: Cooper & Ella, the contemporary sportswear brand, will launch the Cooper & Ella x Dream beach cover-up collection in partnership with The Beach at Dream Downtown hotel at 355 West 16th Street in New York.

The company has teamed with bloggers Krystal Bick of This Time Tomorrow, Grace Atwood of The Strip and Christine Cameron of My Style Pill on the collection, creating a namesake print for each. The collection includes three styles: a flowing caftan ($88), a tunic ($78) and pareo with mini bag ($55). Each style is offered in the girls’ namesake prints: The Krystal, The Grace and The Christine.

Starting June 8, the collection will be sold at the Cooper & Ella x Dream pop-up shop at The Beach at Dream Downtown throughout the summer, as well as cooperandella.com. Through Cooper & Ella’s Empower give-back initiative, the brand will donate 10 percent of proceeds from sales of the collection to 100 cameras, which empowers kids worldwide to share their stories through photography.

“The Beach at Dream Downtown is a resort oasis in this city we work and call home. Like Cooper & Ella, it’s modern, stylish and fun; special, yet approachable. It’s the perfect platform to connect and interact with our girl,” said Kara Mendelsohn, founder and designer of Cooper & Ella.

To toast the launch, Mendelsohn will host an exclusive cocktail event June 20 with Bick, Atwood and Cameron at The Beach at Dream Downtown.

Cooper & Ella introduced a collection of swim cover-ups for resort 2017 in December and they quickly sold out. They recut and restocked the collection May 1. In the interim, they accepted pre-orders on their web site. The cover-ups were sold to retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, ShopBop, Amazon and cooperandella.com.

Founded in 2013 as a special blouse resource, Cooper & Ella has since grown to include dresses, skirts, pants, rompers, rompers, jumpsuits and cover-ups. The collection is available at over 250 department and specialty stores worldwide.

