FLYING COLORS: Forecasting agency Peclers Paris has partnered with the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum of New York for its upcoming exhibition “Saturated: The Allure and Science of Color.”

Peclers – which conceives 45 new hues each season through a multistep process – has a dedicated space within the exhibit, where visitors can learn how colors are made. A video shows every step of the three-month process, including meetings of creatives and the testing of colors with especially selected paper and ink. People can also see what hues were concocted for spring-summer 2018 and create their own color harmonies through a digital platform.

The Cooper Hewitt exhibit, which is billed to explore “the elusive, complex phenomenon of color perception and how it has captivated artists, designers, scientists and philosophers,” is to run from May 11 through Jan. 13, 2019.

Concurrently, the agency has invited people to its social platforms where they can share how the spring-summer colors inspire them.

Peclers has been a color expert for 48 years.