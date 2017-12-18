IT TAKES TWO: Giving more play to addressing the most urgent environmental, social and ethical issues facing the industry and planet, the Copenhagen Fashion Summit for its sixth edition will be switching to a two-day format, according to a statement released on Monday. Its keynote speakers will be announced in the coming months.

Scheduled to run May 15 to 16 at the Copenhagen Concert Hall, the annual event has also undergone a revamp. New features will include a sustainable solutions platform, dubbed Innovation Forum, grouping more than 50 sustainable solution providers covering the entire supply chain, from innovative fabrics to green packaging solutions. For Leadership Assembly, industry decision-makers will meet with public figures and government members for “closed-door” roundtable discussions on the most pressing issues.

Other features will include the Pulse of the Fashion Industry report, a presentation from the Youth Fashion Summit that recently announced a partnership with United Nations Global Compact focused on sustainable development goals, health, well-being and gender equality, as well as a range of networking sessions and panel debates on the most critical topics facing the industry.