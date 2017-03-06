ENVELOPE PLEASE: The first recipient of the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Grant was revealed by Julianne Moore, the brand’s global ambassador, at a dinner in Paris on Sunday.

Coralie Marabelle has won 10,000 euros, or $10,617 at current exchange, out of a shortlist of five young, rising designers. They also included Mazarine Paris, Quoï Alexander, Victoria/Tomas and Wilfried Lantoin, who were selected by L’Oréal Paris and the Fédération Français de la Couture.

Paris Fashion Week, running from Feb. 28 to Tuesday, marks the third season the L’Oréal-owned label is an official partner. There, the brand is collaborating with more than 20 houses, including Giambattista Valli, John Galliano and Haider Ackermann, to help define fall makeup and hair influences.