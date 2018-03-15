RAISING MONEY: Swedish corduroy label Cords & Co. is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign on March 28, which will run for 30 days. The company hopes to raise 2.5 million euros.

Launched in association with FundedByMe, a global community platform, the campaign aims to bring awareness to corduroy and grow its network of corduroy representatives. The brand was founded by Mikael Söderlindh, Viktor Tell and Carl Manneh in 2016 and aims to promote the use of corduroy.

The brand hopes that by crowdfunding, it is democratizing fashion. “We have a disruptive approach to everything we do and besides raising funds for our journey ahead,” said Mikael Söderlindh cofounder and initiator of The Cords & Co. “We also see crowdfunding as an opportunity to grow our business by engaging with passionate people who truly believe in our mission and wants to be part of our community. We believe that is the only way to build brands these days. You cannot do it all on your own. You need to create lasting relationships with people who are as passionate about your brand as you are, who can be fully committed brand ambassadors.”

The brand, which offers an alternative to denim, opened its first store in New York earlier this week. There are five other stores around the world located in London, Paris, Venice, Los Angeles and two in its hometown of Stockholm. The label is also available in 20 markets worldwide, as well as online.