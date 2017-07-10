Cornelia Guest is getting her blue ribbon. The author, humanitarian and “Twin Peaks” actress is being recognized by Equine Advocates for both rescuing slaughter-bound horses and working to end horse slaughter altogether.

The daughter of late polo champion Winston Frederick Churchill Guest and American fashion icon C.Z. Guest, Cornelia started riding horses at a young age and quickly developed an affinity for them. Her love of animals has only grown since, and she recently established a sanctuary for equines, called the Artemis Farm Rescue, in Dutchess County, N.Y.

“Equine Advocates does such incredible inspiring work and it’s such an honor to get an award from them,” Guest said in a statement. “As a young child, I always had such empathy and devotion to any and all animals, but especially my beloved horses. I’ve dedicated my adult life to rescuing and working with them, and I truly believe in living a cruelty-free life. Horses have given me such joy throughout the years and even now, with my work rescuing equines through Artemis Farm Rescue, I’ve had the opportunity to give back to the animals I’ve always loved so much.”

Guest’s animal-friendly attitude inspired her own accessories and lifestyle label, and in 2015, she partnered with Donna Salyers’ Fabulous Furs on a faux fur collection.

Guest will be honored with the Safe Home Equine Protection Award by the Equine Advocates at their 16th annual awards dinner and charity auction next month on Aug. 3. Also honored that night will be Jeff Gural and former Kentucky Congressman Ed Whitfield. The dinner and auction will be held at Canfield Casino in Saratoga, where Guest grew up.

More from WWD.com:

No One Does Paris Couture Week Like Céline Dion

Harper Beckham Celebrates Sixth Birthday at Buckingham Palace

Lena Dunham Raises Money for Planned Parenthood Via Consignment Sale