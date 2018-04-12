MILAN — Is Pitti Uomo opening to fast fashion?

According to a report on Italian web site Fashion Magazine, COS will host a fashion show at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run June 12 to 15 in Florence.

This would mark the debut at the trade show for the H&M-owned accessible brand and the first time the exhibition would appoint a fast-fashion brand as special guest.

Reached on Thursday, the show organizer Pitti Immagine and the brand declined to comment on the report.

Last month, Craig Green and Roberto Cavalli were confirmed to show at Pitti Uomo. The former was named Menswear Guest Designer of the upcoming edition, while the latter was tapped as Special Guest and will host a fashion show to relaunch men’s wear under the creative direction of Paul Surridge.