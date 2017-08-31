COTERIE’S EXPANDING UNIVERSE: Coterie, the global marketplace for women’s apparel, accessories and footwear that takes place Sept. 17 to 19 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, is extending into new markets to address the changing retail landscape.

Danielle Licata, vice president of Coterie, has tapped experts in the fields of beauty, lifestyle and luxury hospitality to curate newly formed sections of the show floor.

Beauty@Coterie will feature a curated showcase of leading beauty brands. The section will be curated by celebrity and editorial makeup artist Beau Nelson. Brands include Bon Perfumer, The Honey Pot, Define Me Fragrance and Unbelievable Skin Care.

Studio by Maris Collective highlights product, but also design and learning elements. There will be panel discussions among other experiences offered in this space.

A new Wellness Lounge will be located within the Active section on the show floor. The lounge will offer healing products and relaxation services, such as Reiki and Anja Light Therapy, as well as readings. Corinna Springer of Khora, a web-based platform for energy-healer focused products, services and editorial, and a Reiki master-teacher, will be on hand. Brands include Arjuna, Awaveawake, Cornelia Webb, Giam Kamal, RX and Yarnlight Collective.

Coterie is also teaming with Parsons School of Design for the “Next in Class” partnership, which offers recently graduated MFA & BFA students an opportunity to connect with buyers. The partnership started three seasons ago at Project. The section will be housed in the TMRW neighborhood of the show.