Couturetime is expanding its partnership with the RedBar Group for the 2018 event. The RedBar Group, a mix of watch collectors and enthusiasts, will be hosted by the timepiece trade show for the RedBar inaugural nationwide meeting giving RedBar enthusiasts the opportunity to meet and socialize with one another, as well as meet directly with the watch brands exhibiting at Couturetime.

“In 2017, we worked with RedBar in an introductory capacity, with the organizers and a handful of their members in attendance on the show floor. Their presence added a level of excitement and energy that we wanted to further develop, so this year’s show is going to play host to the group’s first annual national gathering, bringing together chapter presidents and members from across the country and select RedBar members will also have the opportunity to take classes held by the New York Horological Society,” said Gannon Brousseau, director of Couture and senior vice president of Emerald Expositions.

“RedBar Group hosts weekly gatherings across the country that bring together watch enthusiasts in their areas, and we’re confident that our retailers will be delighted to be connected to these highly motivated, self-described ‘watch geeks’ for events that will build awareness of, and drive traffic to their stores,” he added. “The exhibiting brands are also incredibly enthusiastic about our partnership with RedBar Group; in our conversations with our brands, they’ve conveyed the importance of these watch aficionados to the success of their businesses.”

RedBar organizers and members will be walking throughout Couturetime at Encore and in the Villas, and the RedBar Lounge will be located in Handel, a ballroom situated close to the Encore Ballroom. On Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., RedBar will be hosting a Bloody Mary cocktail hour in Handel.

“We speculate that our partnership will continue to grow and our hope is to continue to host these RedBar Chapter Meet ups at Couturetime in the coming years” Brousseau noted.

The inaugural event is being celebrated with an invitation-only event on Friday evening cohosted by Watchonista, at the Neon Museum in Old Las Vegas.

Couture and Couturetime are owned by Emerald Expositions.