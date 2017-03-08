The annual Creative Time gala will honor Opening Ceremony founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon this year.

The 2017 edition will take place on May 3 at City Point in Brooklyn. The gala, which celebrates “the institution that, since its inception, has been at the forefront of socially engaged public art,” according to Creative Time, has chosen to honor the Opening Ceremony duo for their support of both fashion and artists, and their frequent collaborations with creatives including Yoko Ono, Robert Mapplethorpe, Rob Pruitt, Ryan McGinley, Tom Sachs, Rene Magritte and Aurel Schmidt.

“Humberto and Carol are visionary creatives,” said Creative Time executive director Katie Hollander. “Their support for emerging talent and their collaborations with artists are of a kind with our own mission, and we couldn’t be happier to be honoring them at this year’s gala. They are, in a very real sense, artists themselves.”

The host committee is made up of Ono, Chloë Sevigny, Alix Browne, Spike Jonze, Megan Ellison, Justin Peck, Brian Phillips, Fabienne Stephan, Lily Johnson White and Cian Browne. The gala committee includes Waris Ahluwalia, Patrick Li, Suzanne Cochran, Stephanie Ingrassia, Jill Brienza and Jon Neidich.