Creatures of Comfort has returned to Los Angeles with a new store in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The 800-square-foot space, in the heart of Sunset Junction, is neighbor to The Odells, Mohawk General Store and A.P.C. Creatures’ previous L.A. location, on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, closed at the end of last year.
Creative director and designer Jade Lai, who debuted the brand’s first apparel collection in the fall of 2010, used to live on L.A.’s eastside before moving to New York, and said she has an affinity for the neighborhood.
“All of my West Coast friends moved into Silver Lake and the surrounding areas as they got older and so I feel my customer is really here,” she said.
Lai designed the space with architect Felicia Martin, mixing high-brow classics with a contemporary aesthetic, such as satin-brass finishes combined with plywood shelves. Cabinetry and furniture designer Shinichiro Okuda was brought in to re-create the off-duty atmosphere that the brand represents and there are bright pops of wall-to-wall carpet and neutral tones to complement the warmth of the wood.
Showcasing daylight in order to highlight the clothes was an important factor, so immersive skylights were added to the existing arched windows of the brick storefront. “I like being able to see the flow of the neighborhood outside, and how people interact with the store,” Lai said.
The shop carries the full ready-to-wear Creatures of Comfort collection, including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, jewelry, home and beauty items from established and emerging brands including Laura Urbinati, Araks, Leigh Miller, Saikai and Odacite.
For her fall 2018 collation, Lai said she was inspired by a recent trip to Venice and is contemplating creating her own marble print for the collection. She’s also toying with the idea of a presentation in Los Angeles. The store will celebrate its official opening on Thursday with a party and dinner hosted by Marisa Tomei and Jenny Slate.