Creatures​ ​of​ ​Comfort​ ​has returned ​to​ ​Los​ ​Angeles​ ​with​ ​a​ ​new​ ​store​ ​in​ ​the ​Silver​ ​Lake neighborhood. The 800-square-foot space, in the heart of Sunset Junction, is neighbor to The Odells, Mohawk General Store and A.P.C. Creatures’ previous L.A. location, on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, closed at the end of last year.

Creative​ ​director​ ​and​ ​designer​ ​Jade​ ​Lai​, who ​debuted​ ​the​ ​brand’s​ ​first​ ​apparel collection​ ​in the fall of ​2010, used to live on L.A.’s eastside before moving to New York, and said she has an affinity for the neighborhood.

“All of my West Coast friends moved into Silver Lake and the surrounding areas as they got older and so I feel my customer is really here,” she said.

​Lai designed the space ​​with​ ​architect​ ​Felicia Martin,​ ​mixing​ ​high-brow​ ​classics with​ ​a contemporary​ ​aesthetic,​ such as ​satin-brass finishes combined​ ​with​ plywood shelves. Cabinetry​ ​and​ ​furniture​ ​designer​ ​Shinichiro​ ​Okuda​ ​was​ ​brought​ ​in​ ​to re-create​ ​the​ ​off-duty​ ​atmosphere​ ​that​ ​the​ ​brand​ ​represents and there are bright pops of wall-to-wall carpet and ​neutral tones ​t​o ​complement​ ​the​ ​warmth​ ​of​ ​the​ ​wood. ​ ​

Showcasing​ ​daylight​ in order to ​highlight​ ​the​ ​clothes was​ ​an important​ ​factor, so ​immersive​ ​skylights​ ​were added to the existing arched windows of the brick storefront. “I like being able to see the flow of the neighborhood outside, and how people interact with the store,” Lai said.

The shop carries the​ ​full​ ​ready-to-wear​ ​Creatures​ ​of​ ​Comfort​ ​collection,​ ​including​ ​footwear​ ​and​ ​accessories,​ as well as ​lingerie,​ ​jewelry,​ ​home​ ​and​ ​beauty​ ​items from​ ​established​ ​and​ ​emerging​ ​brands​ ​including​ ​Laura​ ​Urbinati,​ ​Araks,​ ​Leigh​ ​Miller,​ ​Saikai and​ ​Odacite.

For her fall 2018 collation, Lai said she was inspired by a recent trip to Venice and is contemplating creating her own marble print for the collection. She’s also toying with the idea of a presentation in Los Angeles. The store will celebrate its official opening on Thursday with a party and dinner hosted by Marisa Tomei and Jenny Slate.