YOU DON’T HAVE TO INHALE: The theme of the latest edition of System magazine, out this week, is “weed.” Rather than confine the concept to the pages of issue, including a 140-page spread by Juergen Teller, System founders Alexia Niedzielski and Elizabeth von Guttman are bringing weed to life. For starters, they partnered with Shane Gabier and Chris Peters of Creatures of the Wind on a four-piece capsule collection featuring hand-drawn botanical marijuana embroideries that will launch exclusively at Los Angeles boutique Just One Eye on May 12.

The duo’s pre-fall collection included pieces with marijuana embroideries, and von Guttman asked them to contribute a custom piece for the issue after seeing their collection in Paris. “It was just a conversation that lead to a small capsule collection that could be retailed,” Gabier said. “The shoot we did the custom piece for was shot in Canada at a hydroponic weed farm.” He and Peters didn’t go, but “that would’ve been fun,” Gabier said.

The collection includes two T-shirts with the Mets logo and “New York” embroidered over with pot leaves for $135; a pot leaf Cape May, N.J., sweatshirt for $150; an army parka for $2,500, and a deconstructed fur coat with marijuana leaves that can be made to order. As part of the launch, Just One Eye is hosting a party in its parking lot for which one of the sponsors is Marley Natural, the official Bob Marley cannabis brand, which will be supplying edibles and weed products for the event.