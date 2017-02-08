Sac du Jour: Cushnie et Ochs will launch bags for fall. The near-decade-old label will release five styles down its runway on Friday.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted to do — it’s been in works for a bit now. With our investment, we were able to get the ball rolling,” cofounder Carly Cushnie said of the brand’s minority investment by Farol Asset Management in late 2015.

Prices will range from $595 for a clutch to $1,595 for a tote bag. The label hopes its bags will grab the attention of steadfast ready-to-wear stockists such as Neiman Marcus.

The collection will be produced in Italy. It features the same razor-sharp lines as the label’s body-conscious rtw.

Said cofounder Michelle Ochs: “When we design, we think of a head-to-toe look. We wanted [the bags] to live side-by-side with our clothes wherever we sell.”

Added Cushnie: “For us, it’s something we’ve wanted to be able to do — own the whole look. Shoes are also in the pipeline. We have a unique perspective as female designers, to make a handbag that someone would want to wear every day.”