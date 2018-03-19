SHE’S RUNNING: Cynthia Nixon formally announced her candidacy for Governor of New York State on Monday after months of rumors and speculation. The actress, best known for playing Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City,” will challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the upcoming gubernatorial democratic primary in September.

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Nixon says in a campaign video she posted on YouTube Monday afternoon. The video shows Nixon walking around the city and waiting for subways, sitting in her living room with her family and speaking at rallies, depicting her progressive bona fides and emphasizing her activism on behalf of public education and LGBTQ rights. “I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today.”

The video ends by showing Nixon sitting on an Amtrak train, looking pensively out the window on the way to the state capital of Albany.

One thing is for sure — Nixon is good on camera.

Watch the video below: