ROWLEY’S NEXT STOP: CHINA: Cynthia Rowley is heading to China to show her fall collection. She will showcase her line on the runway at Shenzhen Fashion Week on March 19.

Shenzhen Fashion Week is produced by the Shenzhen Garment Industry Association, with IMG serving as a strategic partner.

Rowley’s decision to show in China reflects the growing importance of the region as a key market for international brand recognition and to conduct more retail business there, including e-commerce.

Rowley showed her resort 2017 collection in collaboration with IMG at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia that took place in Sydney in May. The brand will be making a series of strategic investments in the Asia-Pacific region in order to tap into the momentum.

“I’m so excited to travel to China to show the fall collection,” said Rowley. “We’re planning to expand our global digital media presence significantly this year. This is an amazing opportunity for us to kick-start that, and build a meaningful connection with our existing audience in China.’’

The company launched furniture and a home collection throughout China and Asia last year. The proven consumer interest led to their decision to expand into apparel there. Currently, Rowley wholesales mostly furniture, home and accessories in key cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. It also sells in Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and India.

Rowley isn’t doing a presentation in New York this season. Instead, she has collaborated with artist Lucien Smith on a short film project featuring Lili Sumner. It will be released later this week to coincide with the company’s fall collection images. The film will screen at a party the brand is throwing Sunday night at Paul’s Casablanca in Manhattan’s SoHo.

Further, Rowley plans to visit Melbourne, Australia, in March to speak at the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival and open a Cynthia Rowley shop-in-shop at Harrolds, a luxury multibrand retailer.

Rowley’s brand currently encompasses ready-to-wear, surf and swim, fitness apparel and accessories, beauty, jewelry, fragrances, bags, tech accessories, eyewear, as well as office supplies and home furnishings.