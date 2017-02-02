Dale Moss’ week in a word? “Unbelievable.”

“Honestly, some of the new emerging designers for me have been unbelievable, because you just see the talent,” said the New York Fashion Week: Men’s ambassador, reflecting on the week’s highlights from the front row before Todd Snyder’s show at Skylight Clarkson. “Todd Snyder — obviously this show — he’s an unbelievable designer, and an even better person. Ovadia & Sons — unbelievable streetwear,” he continued. “The cool thing is you’re seeing high fashion, you’re seeing streetwear, you’re seeing a little bit of everything. You don’t get that a lot.”

While the model and footballer is planning to stick around for women’s collections, he’s taking a brief intermission from fashion this weekend and attending the Super Bowl in Houston.

Who does he predict will take this year’s top NFL honor?

“New England,” Moss said, not missing a beat. “I’d like to say Atlanta — I’ve got some friends who play for them — but I think the Patriots are hard to beat.”

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Liev Schreiber, Young Paris, Victor Cruz, Zachary Quinto, Andy Cohen, Johannes Huebl, Colton Haynes and Eric Rutherford also attended Wednesday night’s show.