STARSTRUCK: Thirty years after her suicide, 2017 is a year of tribute to flamboyant singer Dalida. Hot on the heels of the January release of a biopic about the life of the Egyptian-born French-Italian performer, who has cult status in France, the Palais Galliera in Paris is dedicating an exhibition to her wardrobe starting in April.

The exhibition, curated by Sandrine Tinturier, head of conservation at the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, includes both stage costumes and daywear items donated by the artist’s brother and former manager Orlando, and looks at how her fashion choices followed trends and the evolution of her career.

From Fifties New Look dresses by Jacques Estérel and Jean Dessès to evening gowns from the Seventies by Balmain and Loris Azzaro, and including items by Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche and Carven, it will also incorporate many unsigned creations.

The exhibition runs from April 27 to Aug. 13.