IN WITH THE NEW: Up-and-coming men’s wear designer Daniel W. Fletcher has secured Liberty London as his first stockist in the U.K.

The young designer has partnered with Liberty on a three-week pop-up store, which aims to introduce Fletcher’s aesthetic to the Liberty customer and give the brand more visibility. The retailer will then go on to stock Fletcher’s fall range as part of its men’s wear department.

“I have been talking to Liberty for a while now but we waited until we could launch something properly. I didn’t want it to get lost on a rail at the back of a store. This is my first stockist in London, which is the home of the brand, so I wanted to mark that moment properly,” said the designer, adding that he was drawn to the retailer’s distinctly British identity, which is in line with the references to English heritage often used in his collections.

The young designer, known for his politically minded collections — his first show was staged as a flash protest against Brexit — has so far been sold at Opening Ceremony in the U.S. and on the brand’s own e-commerce platform. He said that he hopes the partnership with Liberty will expose the brand to a new audience.

“I think that having the pop-up will allow a lot of people to see the products in real life for the first time, I have my own e-commerce platform but I understand it is a big commitment to invest in a premium-priced product without having seen it before,” added the designer.

The pop-up space, located on the store’s lower ground floor, features a striped fabric with the designer’s logo and geometric pieces of fabric suspended from the ceiling. “I was given complete freedom when it came to designing the space and Liberty were really receptive to all of my ideas. There were just a few health and safety barriers to overcome when I told them I wanted to suspend a 10 meter backdrop from the third floor all the way down to the basement,” added Fletcher.

For their part, Liberty was drawn to Fletcher’s easily recognizable aesthetic, singling out his signature pajama shirts.

“Liberty has always been known to support British talent, and Daniel is one of the most exciting young designers to emerge from the capital in recent years. His fresh approach to men’s wear staples will resonate with the Liberty customer,” said Laura Robertshaw, men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear buyer at Liberty.