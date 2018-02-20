NEW ROOTS: Signaling its aim to expand, Danish jewelry brand Monies has named Anne Christine Persson as chief executive officer and is opening a Paris store with a Palais Royal address, the company said on Tuesday.

The label, known for chunky, handmade necklaces made out of petrified wood, cowbone and shells, said Persson will manage and develop the company’s business in Denmark and abroad, also handling its strategy for the future. The executive, who takes her position in April, worked at the Danish Fashion Institute and was involved in Copenhagen’s fashion week.

Founded in 1973 by goldsmiths Gerda and Nikolai Monies, the jeweler has a workshop in Copenhagen.

The new Palais Royal location will place Monies alongside brands including Stella McCartney and Acne Studios. The store stretches over 1,000 square feet on two floors, serving as a showroom for the jewelry and a place for events and exhibits as well, the founders said, noting that Paris has always been an important place for the label to meet both private and wholesale customers.