TRIM AND DAPPER: “It’s a Cinderella tale, one day life was normal, then everything changed,” said Daniel Day, known as Dapper Dan, of his recent collaboration and ad campaign with Gucci. “It was a big surprise, I would never have expected this.” He said a trip to Florence and Gucci’s headquarters was “incredibly informative, to see what they are capable of….It was so exciting to get a feel of what’s available for the collaboration.” Looking fit and, well, dapper, wearing a body-hugging embroidered jacket, he attributed his trim physique to working out every day. Gucci’s guest list included the protagonists of the cruise 2018 ad campaign, from Alessandro Borghi to Ginevra Elkann, as well as friends of the brand, including Charlotte Casiraghi, Dakota Johnson, A$AP Rocky and Livia Firth. Firth doesn’t consider herself a designer, but the sequined dress she wore Wednesday was a vintage look she re-elaborated herself. “It was much more severe, with a high collar and long sleeves, and I added pleats,” she said pointing to the new neckline and her bare arms. The only design credit she listed was a collaboration with Marks & Spencer a year and a half ago. French musician and actress Soko said she is in the midst of her third album with Sean Lennon in upstate New York.