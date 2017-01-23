RING PULL: Only a privileged couture-week few will get to check out the latest collection by rising French jewelry brand, Dauphin, at Place Vendôme’s Hôtel d’Évreux on Thursday, titled Volume. But for Dauphin fans that are not in town, the collection on the same day — plus a curated pick from across previous collections — will go on sale on the brand’s just-launched e-commerce site. Currently, only the signature C ring is available on the site.

The site will also feature limited-editions, such as pink diamond takes on styles from the Volume series, targeting Valentine’s Day.

Dauphin was founded in 2014 by Charlotte Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld and is known for innovations like ink-blue gold, a coloration technique applied to 18-karat white gold, with geometric designs and overlapping stones among signatures.