FINE AND FRENCH: French contemporary jewelry brand Dauphin has teamed with Goop on an exclusive range of rings.

The pieces, as well as a limited selection of permanent Dauphin designs, are to be retailed through Goop’s Dallas and Santa Monica bricks-and-mortar boutiques.

Goop is the third U.S. retailer for Dauphin, adding to a stockist list that also includes Dover Street Market New York and Barneys. The house says this is a strategic move to increase its presence in the U.S. market.

Dauphin founder Charlotte Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld said of the partnership: “The Dauphin x Goop limited-edition capsule collection is a reinvention of the house’s classic Disruptive rings. Incorporating brilliant-cut diamonds for the first time, the series is an ode to Goop’s essential, refined and elevated aesthetics.”

Rings will be priced upward of $2,675, available through Goop beginning April 12.