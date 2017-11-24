NEW MOUTH TO FEED: David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp., and his wife, Lauren Bush Lauren, founder and chief executive officer of Feed, are expecting their second child in May.

Both revealed that they were expecting another child on their Instagram feeds on Thanksgiving.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, have a two-year-old son, James.

In Lauren Bush Lauren’s Instagram post featuring a photo of their son, she wrote: “Feeling very grateful for my family, my friends, my work. Feeling extra gratitude for this little boy and to be adding another cub to our tribe next May.”

The new baby will bring the total number of grandchildren for Ralph Lauren to four.