FAMILY OF FOUR: David and Lauren Bush Lauren welcomed their second son, Max Walker Lauren, into the world on Thursday.

Max joins older brother, James, who is almost two and a half years old.

“We feel lucky and blessed to introduce our son Max Walker Lauren! He was born yesterday (April 19) at 5:33 a.m. weighing 7 lbs 8 oz. He is happy and healthy and enjoying his new world!” wrote David Lauren on Instagram.

The newborn just missed his great-grandmother, Barbara Bush, by two days. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

The Laurens married in 2011. David Lauren is vice chairman and chief innovation of Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Bush Lauren is founder and chief executive officer of Feed.

The new baby brings the number of Ralph Lauren’s grandchildren to four.