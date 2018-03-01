CLUB KIDS: David Beckham hosted a party on Wednesday night to mark the launch of his new men’s grooming brand, House 99. Hosted in London’s warehouse club Electrower, the evening featured performances by Loyle Carner and DJ sets from Nick Grimshaw and Josh Ludlow.

Grimshaw, who arrived with his trademark quiff, said he was eager to try some of Beckham’s new products. “He just looks good, doesn’t he? He is one of those people who you can’t fathom why or what makes them incredible. Maybe with this launch, I can get some of that,” the BBC presenter said.

Regarding his playlist for the night, Grimshaw said he had free rein. “I asked if there were any special requests, but David said he trusts me.” His picks included Donna Summer’s disco hit “I Feel Love” and British Grime anthem “It Ain’t Safe” by Skepta.

Of the brand he created with L’Oréal, Beckham said: “For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look.” One of the brand’s catchphrases, ”Welcome to your new look” appeared in colossal neon letters on a wall.

The world of experimental hairstyles and changing looks is a well-known to Beckham. “I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so,” he said.

Guests were enlivened by Carner’s performance, which included an impromptu freestyle rap dedicated to the footballer and songs from his hit album “Yesterday’s Gone.” “I don’t usually do these kinds of shows, but if someone like David asks, you come,” Carner said. Dressed in a black Champion hoodie, the rising star drew a crowd of exhilarated guests who rapped along to his confessional, soul-searching lyrics.

Fábio Marques, the renowned barber from Lisbon’s Figaro’s barbershop who helped Beckham with the venture, was also in attendance. Figaro’s is known as a haven of male grooming and feels like an old-fashioned club with tiled floors, brick arches and animal heads on the walls.

Marques, dressed in a burgundy bomber jacket and covered in tattoos said: “We know what men need, and it is great to see a complete range of high-quality essentials.” The night was fueled by bespoke Haig cocktails (Beckham fronts the brand), and other guests in attendance included Tom Grennan, Stephen James, Billy Huxley, Daniel Kearns and Gwilym Lee. House 99 rolls out to retailers in 19 countries outside the U.K. starting this week.