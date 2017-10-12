David Yurman has appointed Carey Krug chief marketing officer.

Krug joins the jeweler from Ralph Lauren — where she worked as senior vice president of global marketing for Polo Ralph Lauren. This role entailed her overseeing partnerships for the Olympic Games and the U.S. Open.

Prior to Ralph Lauren, Krug served as vice president of global marketing for Donna Karan.

At David Yurman, Krug will be tasked with overseeing ad campaigns, branding, marketing and digital strategies.

Company chief executive officer David Yurman said of Krug: “Carey possesses unrivaled experience in the luxury retail category, as well as a deep awareness of a growing brand’s needs on a global and regional level. I am confident that her talents and vast understanding of the quickly evolving marketplace for luxury goods, will be invaluable for our growth strategy for today, and into the future.”

Krug said in a statement: “It is a rare gift to have creative founders at the helm, an authentic story of artistry and craftsmanship, and an executive leadership team that embraces a forward-thinking, consumer-centric approach to marketing and brand storytelling. David, Sybil and Evan are true visionaries and I look forward to being a part of this iconic brand’s next chapter.”