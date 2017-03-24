David Yurman is looking to buoy young artists at a challenging time in the contemporary art market.

The jeweler has established the David Yurman Young Artist Prize — an art school competition for sculptors. The winning piece will be displayed in David Yurman stores, and its creator will receive a master class with Yurman himself.

Participating schools include SUNY Purchase College, Rhode Island School of Design, University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design, The Cooper Union, Otis College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design and School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Yurman, who trained as a sculptor, has challenged students to create a piece inspired by the theme of ‘pure form.’ Jury members include Paul Greenhalgh, director and professor of art history the Sainsbury Centre of the Visual Arts for the University of East Anglia. Renowned artists Tara Donovan and Hans Van de Bovenkamp will also participate.

“The competition aims to support and encourage emerging young artists with an audience and platform to showcase their work. I want to give the students confidence to continue to study art and consider a creative career. I learned so much from my mentors about fine-tuning my artistic language, and I continue to this today to reflect on their inspiration,” Yurman said in a statement.

Entries must be no taller than 19 inches, no wider than 15 inches, no deeper than 7 inches and no heavier than 20 pounds.

The winner will earn $20,000 in scholarship money, and a runner-up will receive $10,000. Judges will pick a winner on April 3.