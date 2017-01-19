One could hardly miss David Yurman’s first men’s presentation in Milan — a stunning crystal structure placed in front of the Baroque San Paolo Converso deconsecrated church promised more to come inside the location.

Fourteen crystal cases in different shapes formed a circle inside the frescoed building and displayed chief design director Evan Yurman’s gold skull rings, amulet necklaces and cuffs.

Yurman tapped British artist Anthony James, known for his works called “kalos thanotos,” which in Greek means “beautiful death,” to create the unique installation, held during Men’s Fashion Week. “The structures are reminiscent of a diamond,” said James, who developed them over six months. “When you look into them, there’s a sense of infinity.” Two-way mirrors contributed to the effect. In steel and titanium, the cases were lit up from within.

James said he and Yurman had been talking about working together for the last two years, but that it took them that long to devise an idea — and for James to perfect the techniques used in the installation. The structures played off the octahedral shapes of raw diamonds, he explained, leading him to discourse on physics, nature and the cosmos — with the mirrors and lights in each installation also creating a sense of the infinity of space.

And James’ creativity literally knows few bounds: the biggest installation of this type he did was to construct one large enough to contain his destroyed Ferrari Spider sports car. As for destroying his car, James said, “That’s OK — I sold the piece for a lot of money so I could afford a new one.”

Guests attending the cocktail event to present the collection included actor Mads Mikkelsen and architect Massimiliano Locatelli, one of the founders of CLS Architetti, whose studio is located in the church.