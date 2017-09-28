DIGITAL DEBUT: David Yurman is making a debut with Mr Porter. While the jeweler has been selling its products via its own web site, it has never partnered with a digital-only retailer before. Like many high-end jewelers, Yurman has so far been reluctant to fully embrace multibrand online retail.

“We have been exploring other opportunities to service the rapidly growing appetite of the online customer and what’s so remarkable about Mr Porter is its global reach as they ship to more than 100 countries worldwide. It also allows us to introduce the men’s collection to a global audience and present our jewelry in a larger men’s wear context,” said Carol Pennelli, the company’s chief commercial officer.

Pennelli added that the company would be open to exploring additional online retail partnerships in the future, as it seeks to further expand its global online luxury footprint.

The collection for Mr Porter includes classic pieces from the brand’s signature Cable collection, as well as pieces featuring more precious materials such as black onyx or fused meteorite. Prices range from $250 to $1,450.

Pennelli said it was important for the assortment to reflect the brand aesthetic, and to fit into the broader lifestyle reflected on Mr Porter.

Evan Yurman, the brand’s chief creative officer who has been spearheading the men’s category, added that he was immediately drawn to the retailer.

“I’ve always been a fan of Mr. Porter and it’s exciting to see our men’s wear pieces living in a broader style universe, not just among jewelry,” said Yurman. “They’ve raised the bar in a short five years, and in doing so have generated a group of very savvy male shoppers who are looking for innovative design.”