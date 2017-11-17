SHINE ON: It’s all change at De Beers Diamond Jewellers, which is planning a series of retail openings under its new sole owner De Beers, and has tapped Fan Bingbing to star in a new global campaign, which was shot by the Chinese visual artist Chen Man and will launch internationally next year.

François Delage, chief executive officer of De Beers Jewellers, said locations are set for Moscow, Russia and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before the end of the year, while two additional doors are planned for the first quarter of next year, although he would not specify the location.

Asked about De Beers taking 100 percent control of De Beers Diamond Jewellers, which was founded as a venture between De Beers and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Delage said, “It’s a change for the best, I call it a homecoming. Our heritage lies in diamond mining, in rough diamonds and by taking ownership of our operations, we’ll be able to take charge and highlight that heritage much more.”

Last March, the De Beers Group took full ownership of the retail operation, purchasing LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 50 percent shareholding in the company.

Delage was working double-time this week, hosting top-tier, international jewelry clients in London. On Thursday night he hosted a dinner at the Wallace Collection, the former home of the Seymour family, the Marquesses of Hertford, that houses a collection of French 18th-century paintings, works by the Old Masters, porcelain and suits of armor.

During the evening, models showed off pieces from the Lotus by De Beers range, which is inspired by the stages of growth of the lotus flower. They glided around the museum among the guests who were viewing the paintings and furniture on display.

Delage said the label is always looking to create “unique, intimate experiences” for its clients, who want to interact with the brand in a deeper, more meaningful way. He said, too, that they are also looking to interact with each other. “They have a lot of common interests which creates a great atmosphere.”