CAVIAR AND DIAMONDS: “Fawaz, Fawaz!” The calls for attention from the De Grisogono founder and chief executive Fawaz Gruosi rang out as soon as the dessert was cleared at Caviar Kaspia and guests could extract themselves from the cramped tables and mingle.

Georgina Brandolini had organized the dinner during couture week, gathering a mix of clients, friends and socials.

When a full glass of red wine drenched his caviar potato, and his lap, Cerruti creative director Jason Basmajian looked on the bright side. “Now I can have two,” he said with a wink.

Becca Cason Thrash was heading to Venice the next morning to organize a charity event for Venetian Heritage that she is twinning with her popular Liaisons au Louvre fundraiser.

Gruosi said he’s sanguine about the business despite multiple challenges, and noted the high-end business continues to sparkle the most.