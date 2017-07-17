Dean and Dan Caten went back to their roots.

On Friday, the Canadian founders and creative directors of fashion label Dsquared2 were welcomed by the municipality of Casalvieri, a small town in the Lazio region, where their father, Dante Catenacci, was born and lived before moving to North America.

In particular, the twins received honorary citizenship and the keys to the town, along with a special prize offered by Casalvieri’s city council.

To celebrate their visit to their family’s hometown, Dean and Dan Caten, along with their siblings who flew in from Canada, attended a special evening party in the main square of Casalvieri.