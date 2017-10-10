AS THE WORLD SPINS: Along with the costuming and styling for Deborah Cox’s “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” music video, Marc Bouwer has directed it, too.

Over the years, he helped create music videos with Toni Braxton and seven with Shania Twain, but this marks his directorial debut. In the early Nineties, Bouwer was among the first to create a fashion film in lieu of a runway show. His comfort level behind the camera was enhanced by visiting musicians on set and sitting in on the editing with various artists and designers. After seeing the short film Bouwer shot for his spring 2016 collection, Cox called him to ask if he would direct the video for her new single. He also created seven looks for the video including a futuristic bodysuit, an “Egyptian goddess” gold gown with cutouts and a crystal skull headpiece.

Cox and Bouwer first met at The Tunnel nightclub after she had performed “Absolutely Not” in 1995. Bouwer said, “I was brought up to the DJ booth to meet her and we just immediately became friends. There was a mutual attraction to our work.” said Bouwer, who subsequently suited up the musician for red-carpet events, performances and award ceremonies.

Although Cox, a former Grammy nominee, did not know Bouwer when he worked with Whitney Houston, she is now touring through April 2018 in “The Bodyguard,” the musical performance about her life. “It is kind of like we are coming full circle with our work — with me being a fan of Whitney’s, being influenced by that particular moment in time and now doing the musical. And now he’s dressing me.” (Bouwer also created the finale dress for Cox in the show.)

This marks Cox’s 13th number-one single, and Bouwer said he loved the lyrics and the feeling of unity. Cox approved of how Bouwer’s direction relays “optimism rising above adversity and negativity.” He said, “I wanted to show Deborah going through a journey above earth because the earth is in such turmoil now with global warming, all the environmental issues. Let’s just take a moment and love the world we’re in.”

Bouwer understands that stage attire needs to be sexy but not too avant-garde, said Cox, who hopes to return to Broadway where she was the original “Aida.” She said, “The woman in the audience will look at the dress and be, like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. I could wear that.’ That’s the beauty of his stuff. It’s a costume that you can still wear if you’re bold enough or want to.”