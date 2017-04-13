LONDON — Decoded Fashion, in association with the British Fashion Council, has chosen the nominees for the 2017 Fashion Futures Awards, WWD has learned. The winners will be revealed on May 16 at the IET London during the Decoded Fashion London summit.

The award is in its third year and recognizes innovators in the fashion industry. It encompasses categories including e-commerce, mobile, omnichannel and data analytics.

“It’s been our mission to bring you the disruptors, the innovators and the visionaries who are defining the future of fashion and tech,” said Fay Cowan, brand and content director at Decoded Fashion. “These awards are testament to this and to the collaborations that continue to develop between these industries. The promise of AI, VR and mobile innovation is set to push fashion forward in 2017, which can been seen in our shortlist.”

Among the nominated companies and brands are Burberry, H&M, British Vogue, Agent Provocateur, Gap, Rimmel London; Charlotte Tilbury, Missguided and Wah Nails. Collaborations that are up for awards include Tommy Hilfiger x Slyce; Ted Baker & Wirewax & Happy Finish; Fyodor Golan x Maximaliste.com, and Emma J Shipley x Meshmerise.

The judging panel is comprised of industry professionals in fashion, media, retail and technology. Members of the panel include Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC; Maria McClay, industry head of fashion at Google; Sheena Sauvaire, chief marketing officer at Topshop; Eve Williams, head of brand experience at Asos.com; Robin Derrick, executive creative director at Spring; Matthew Woolsey, managing director at Net-a-porter; Amy Cole, head of brand development at Instagram; Marc Worth, chief executive officer at Stylus Media Group; Shadi Halliwell, group marketing and creative director at Harvey Nichols; Katie Baron, head of retail at Stylus, and Clara Mercer of the BFC.