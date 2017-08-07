HONOREES CHOSEN: Delivering Good (formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers) will honor four industry leaders at its annual gala fundraiser on Nov. 8.

The event takes place at the American Museum of Natural History, with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner and awards at 7 p.m.

This year’s honorees are Lissa Baum, executive vice president and chief lending officer, Israel Discount Bank of New York; Allan Ellinger, senior managing partner, MMG Advisors and Delivering Good board chairman; Brad D. Rose, partner, Pryor Cashman; and Stephen Teglas, senior vice president, The Walt Disney Co.

The event cochairs are Tom Nastos, president, women’s fashion, UBM Plc; and Joe Shamie, president, Delta Children.

The gala is a significant source of operating income that allows Delivering Good to distribute merchandise each year. In 2016, Delivering Good collected a record $214 million in merchandise. This year’s gala focuses on the millions of people Delivering Good helps each year and the wide range of places where new product is provided. The charity accepts donations from hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries.