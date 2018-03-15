HONOREES NAMED: Delivering Good will honor three industry leaders at its annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon fund-raiser on June 6 at The Pierre hotel in New York.

They are Pam Kaufman, president of consumer products and chief marketing officer, Nickelodeon; Carole Hochman, chief executive officer, chief creative officer, director, chairwoman, Naked Brands, and Dr. Taryn Rose, founder and strategic adviser, Taryn Rose.

The featured speaker will be Jodi Kantor, prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times and best-selling author. Last October, she and Megan Twohey broke the Times’ story of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged abuse toward women.

Stan Herman is host of the luncheon and the event co-chairs are Karen Bromley of The Bromley Group and Carole Postal of Spotlight Licensing.

Luncheon tickets are $350 each and tables start at $7,500. Tickets and tables are available through Lauren@Delivering-Good.org.

Delivering Good is the charity for new product donations from companies in the fashion, home and children’s industries. The merchandise helps millions of kids, adults and families facing poverty and disaster each year. Since 1985, the charity has distributed more than $1.6 billion of donated product through their network of community partners.